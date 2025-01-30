Province announces financial support for residents impacted by severe weather event

The Newfoundland and Labrador Disaster Financial Assistance Program has been activated to assist those impacted by the storm surge that occurred between Jan. 4-6. The disaster assistance area extends from the Southern Shore on the east coast, to Gander Bay on the northeast coast.

Individual homeowners, tenants, small business owners, not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and local service districts are advised that applications for the Newfoundland and Labrador Disaster Financial Assistance Program are available here.

Compensation for damages caused by the storm surge associated with the January 4-6, 2025, weather event is based on criteria established by both the federal and provincial disaster financial assistance programs. For detailed information on the Newfoundland and Labrador Disaster Financial Assistance Program:

Online here

The deadline to submit a claim is Wednesday, April 30.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Disaster Financial Assistance Program is not an insurance program. Residents are encouraged to contact their insurance companies first as compensation is not paid on items that are insurable. The program compensates only for items that are deemed essential.