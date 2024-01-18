Province announces details on Personal Health Record

The province has introduced a new online service that will improve access to the health care system.

The personal health record will be available online through the MyGovNL portal and will provide residents access to various medical information including laboratory results, dispensed medications, radiology reports, and allergies.

Mental health and health information resources will also be available.

Starting on February 1, up to 5,000 people who are 16 years of age and older the online service will be available.

From there, groups of 50,000 residents will be added in the following months.

An app is also being developed for release this spring that will incorporate the personal health record that will allow residents to check on information related to prescribed medication and refills and have more informed discussions with their health care providers.

Over the following months, updates to the app will provide additional services such as the ability to schedule medical appointments.