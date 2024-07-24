Province announces details of Seniors’ Health and Well-Being Plan

Government today announced the details of the Seniors’ Health and Well-Being Plan that will guide the delivery of the supports and services necessary for seniors to maintain health, well-being, dignity, and independence to age well.

The plan focuses on improving seniors’ well-being and supporting healthy aging, establishing Centres of Excellence in Aging, and strengthening integration and service delivery across the care continuum.

The Seniors’ Health and Well-Being Plan includes initiatives to improve seniors’ well-being and support healthy aging, such as:

A new Aging Well at Home Grant that provides $400 annually to eligible low-income seniors to help with supportive services such as snow clearing and grocery delivery.

A new Caregiver Benefit of $400 per month for eligible caregivers who provide significant unpaid assistance to lower income seniors with complex care needs as determined by a clinical assessment.

Increased funding for the Provincial Home Repair Program and Home Modification Program to allow them to serve more seniors.

Enhanced immune response influence vaccines: High dose influenza vaccines (Fluzone HD) for seniors aged 65 years and older in congregate living facilities Adjuvant vaccine (Fluad) to seniors aged 65 years and older the general population

A $500 annual supplement for food and heating for seniors in coastal Labrador communities. Coastal Labrador residents aged 65 years and older should ensure they file their tax return as some information, such as age and address, will be used to send out the supplement. No application is required.