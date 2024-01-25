Province announces creation of Education Accord NL

Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell has announced the creation of Education Accord NL. Education Accord NL will be co-chaired by Dr. Anne Burke and Dr. Karen Goodnough, will develop ways to transform Newfoundland and Labrador’s education system through a 10-year plan with short, medium and long-term goals. The Accord will be delivered to government by December 31, 2024.

The Education Minister says the Education Accord aims to create better outcomes for students while supporting the Provincial Government’s goal of becoming one of Canada’s healthiest provinces by 2031.

Education Accord NL will focus on four pillars:

Early learning and childhood development;

Education engagement and transformation;

Health and well-being in education environments; and,

Post-secondary education and learning across the life span.

The Accord will be developed in consultation with stakeholders and will incorporate research garnered through the extensive engagement and consultation process of Health Accord NL.

The Education Minister will hold a media availability at 1:00 p.m. NTV’s Bailey Howard will have the story on Thursday’s First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.