Province announces $1.3 million for transitional housing initiative in Gander

Housing Minister John Abbott announced $1.3 million Friday for the creation of a new Transitional Housing Initiative in Gander.

This funding includes a one-time investment of $430,000 to allow the Central Residential Services Board to buy a property on Airport Boulevard, as well as approximately $859,000 in operational funding.

The program will provide up to 15 people with transitional housing beds and supports. The Central Residential Services Board will oversee the operations of the facility, hire staff and manage day-to-day operations. Those living on site will be connected with services such as mental health and addictions support, life skills development, and assistance with finding stable housing.

Transitional housing refers to temporary, supportive accommodation that is meant to bridge the gap from homelessness to permanent housing. It is designed as a more stable living arrangement than emergency shelter, and residents benefit from structure, supervision and available supports.

This initiative is the second transitional housing initiative undertaken in the province this year. The Transitional Supportive Living Initiative at 106 Airport Road in St. John’s currently has 33 residents, and two residents have already moved out of the facility into more stable housing.