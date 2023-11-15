Protesters call on government to recruit more ASL interpreters

A rally took place Wednesday morning outside of the Confederation Building, in support of deaf seniors in the province. The group was also calling on government to recruit and retain more ASL interpreters in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Joy Philpott says, she was unable to get critical information about her boyfriends procedure in hospital, because there was no ASL interpreter there. It’s part of the message this group, was sending to government today.

Protesters say the isolation being felt by deaf seniors in the province has been amplified by a lack of ASL interpreters in the province as well. Health Minister Tom Osborne, as well as other MHA’s were in attendance Wednesday morning, and promised to meet with members of the deaf community to help resolve issues they are facing.