Progress being made filling teacher vacancies in rural areas, says Education Minister

Thousands of kids are heading back to the classroom this week in Newfoundland and Labrador after summer vacation.

It’s the first back to school season for Krista Lynn Howell, as Minister of Education. One of the top priorities is making sure there are enough teachers to fill positions in the province. Howell says there was a big push to start recruitment efforts early this year, for rural parts of the province, which she says has paid off.

As of Thursday of this week though, NLTA President Trent Langdon says, there are still roughly 250 NLESD positions yet to be filled in Newfoundland and Labrador. Although there are positions still being filled daily, Langdon says the school year will start with some vacant teaching positions.