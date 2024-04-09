Prince of Wales Collegiate: Then and Now event

Prince of Wales Collegiate is calling all alumni, family, friends and supporters of PWC back to 24 Paton Street on April 27 from 7-11 for the first ever ‘The PWC Then and Now Fundraiser’.

Attendees will be treated to a walk down memory lane, with displays of memorabilia from days past and present from the school archives. There will also be live entertainment, bar and cafe services, international foods, and a live and silent auction.

This is a 19+ event and tickets are $25 each. (Tickets can be purchased through emailing [email protected]).