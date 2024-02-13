Premier weighs in on controversial tourism ad

The fallout continues over a controversial ad that aired on Sunday’s Super Bowl program, using a song familiar to this province – I’s The B’y.

Adding their disappointment on “X”, Premier Andrew Furey expressed his frustration that vacation rental sight VRBO features the beloved folk song “I’s The B’y”.

In a statement on social media, Premier Furey said “Newfoundland & Labrador has so much to offer your customers, and tourists from all over the world – including our rich musical history. Your ad is not an accurate representation of our province our culture and our people. Be Better”.