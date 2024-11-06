Premier to Address Mineral Resource Review Conference

Premier Andrew Furey will address the Mineral Resource Review Conference today.

The Mineral Resources Review Conference and Trade Show takes place from November 5 to 8 and is a joint venture of the Newfoundland and Labrador Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology.

The program focuses on activities of the Mining and Mineral Development Branch of the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, recent and pending developments, emerging projects, and the potential for future investment and discovery.

Furey will speak at 10:00 a.m.