Premier Furey traveling to Normandy, France, in commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Premier Andrew Furey is travelling to Normandy, France, as part of a Canadian delegation to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day today. On Juno Beach on D-Day, during the Second World War, thousands of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians served at sea, on land and in the air.

Veterans and leaders from around the world are expected to be in attendance to participate in the commemorative events. The Canadian delegation will include the PM Justin Trudeau, Canadian Second World War Veterans and their families, including those who fought on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy; representatives of Veterans’ organizations and Indigenous groups; and parliamentarians.

Premier Furey will attend the signature commemorative ceremony on Juno Beach.