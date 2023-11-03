Premier Furey in Nain this morning to deliver apology to residential school survivors

Apologies have been delivered, and accepted, over the last three days by residential school survivors in Rigolet, Postville, Makkovik, Hopedale, and Nain on Friday morning.

Survivors gave details of the hardships they endured, being isolated from their families and friends, with their culture and language being stripped away from them. In each community, they took time to recognize those who have passed away and aren’t able to hear the governments apology.

Many residents have expressed that this apology from the provincial government is only the first step towards reconciliation. Many noted they would like to see compensation from government, to help improve services and the cost of living, for Labrador Inuit.

Premier Andrew Furey will deliver his final apology to residential school survivors and their families in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this afternoon.