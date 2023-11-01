Premier begins delivering residential school apologies in Nunatsiavut

Premier Andrew Furey delivered an apology to residential school survivors this morning in Rigolet, the first of six he will give over the next three days. He will deliver apologies in five Labrador Inuit, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
This follows on an apology delivered last month to residents of Nunatukavut.
There were five residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador, with the last one closing its doors in 1980. Students experienced neglect, abuse and discrimination.
Now, those survivors will receive long-awaited apologies from the provincial government. The apologies are being delivered in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut government and former students of residential schools.
NTV’s Beth Penney is in Labrador over the next three days and will file reports throughout the rest of the week.