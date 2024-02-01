Premier Furey and Minister Crocker to Lead London Tourism Mission

Premier Andrew Furey, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, and a delegation of tourism and transportation partners from the province were in London, United Kingdom, yesterday to celebrate and promote the direct air route from St. John’s to London, which begins this spring.

While in London, Furey and Crocker will officially open the Newfoundland and Labrador booth at the Destinations Holiday and Travel Show at Olympia Stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Premier and Minister will also address guests at two receptions with tourism and hospitality stakeholders and have arranged meetings with key U.K. travel trade operators.

The goal of the mission is to promote this province as a one-of-a-kind, tourism destination and a key market for travellers from the U.K.