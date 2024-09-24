Preliminary inquiry begins for accused murderer

A man accused of killing another man in the centre of St. John’s last winter had his preliminary inquiry begin today at provincial court.

Robert Belbin is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Seamus Secord.

The incident was said to have happened Feb. 7, 2023, in the area of Mayor Avenue. Secord was found seriously injured and was rushed to hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators haven’t said how he died.

Belbin was denied bail earlier this year. His inquiry will determine if there’s enough evidence to send his case to trial.