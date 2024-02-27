Porter announces pair of new routes from NL coming this summer

Porter Airlines is bringing more of its elevated economy experience to Newfoundland travellers this summer. This includes launching the only non-stop Ottawa-St. John’s flight on the market, and the introduction of Deer Lake as a new destination, with service to Halifax.

Daily roundtrip Ottawa and St. John’s flights start June 6. It’s the first time in five years that any Canadian carrier has served the route. A Porter hub, Ottawa offers passengers connecting flights from St. John’s to over a dozen destinations in Canada and the U.S. This includes Western Canada cities like Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg, plus Orlando, Boston and New York.

This route will be served by the Embraer E195-E2, the quietest single-aisle aircraft on the market. It features 132 seats configured two-by-two (which means no middle seats!), and fast, free WiFi for all passengers.

Deer Lake is the newest pin on the Porter map, with daily roundtrip service connecting the Newfoundland summer destination with Halifax as of June 4.

Halifax-Deer Lake will be served by the 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400, which combines speed, noise reduction, and high fuel efficiency for quicker trips across Porter’s Eastern Canada and Northeastern U.S. regional network.

Flight schedules are as follows: