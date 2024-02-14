Port aux Basques RCMP investigates fatal pedestrian collision

An 87-year-old man is dead after being struck by a loader on a parking lot in Port aux Basques on February 13.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP received the report of a collision between a loader and a pedestrian on Gilbert Place in Port aux Basques. Officers attended the scene and determined that the man, who was walking across a parking lot, was struck by the loader while it was clearing snow. The man died at the scene.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services also attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Workplace NL are engaged.

The loader was seized as part of the investigation, which is continuing.