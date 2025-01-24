Poor driving conditions along portions of the West Coast

Travel is not recommended from Gallants to Robinsons and on the Trans-Canada Highway to Buchan’s Resource Road due to poor visibility and drifting snow. Visibility is also poor on the Port au Port Peninsula. Elsewhere along the west coast, roads are snow-covered. Roads are also snow-covered on the Burin Peninsula and southern Avalon.

Roads are snow-packed with icy patches and drifting snow with good visibility across Labrador.

Ferries are operating on schedule.

Provincial Airlines 902 is delayed at the Deer Lake Airport. Flights in St. John’s and Gander are on time.