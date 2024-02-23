Poor driving conditions across most of the island, travel not recommended in some areas

Most roads on the Avalon and Burin up through Clarenville and the Bonavista Peninsula are ice-covered with slushy sections with areas of poor visibility.

Travel is not recommended from Trans Canada Highway to Green’s Harbour, Trans Canada Highway to Markland, Southern Bay to Catalina, Catalina to Bonavista, Open Hall to Bonavista, Intersection Route 60 to Harbour Grace, Tilton to New Harbour, Intersection Route 360 to Seal Cove, Intersection Route 360 to Belleoram, Intersection Route 362 to Harbour Breton, Berry Hill Brook to Intersection Route 362, Intersection Route 360 to St. Alban’s, and Intersection Route 360 to Conne River.

Roads in most of central and along the west coast are snow-covered.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered from Wabush to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Roads from Kenamu River to Cartwright Junction are bare and dry. Southeastern areas are partly snow-covered.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings this evening and tomorrow morning. The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule. The ship is awaiting an icebreaker assessment.

There are several delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.