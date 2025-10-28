NEWS

News

Tony Wakeham to be sworn in as premier tomorrow

News, Politics

Tony Wakeham will be sworn-in as the 16th Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, October 29) at Government House in St. John’s.

In a post made to social media the premier-designate announced his new cabinet will be sworn in on Wednesday. Wakeham added, “It will be the honour of my life to serve as Premier, and together, we’ll get to work delivering better healthcare, lower taxes, and safer communities, for ALL of us.”

Related Articles

Election 2025: Hogan’s next steps unknown as Liberal party relegated to opposition
Read more
Election 2025: Tory gains turn most of western Newfoundland blue
Read more
PC Party wins provincial election
Read more
Election 2025: All eyes on race in Humber Gros-Morne
Read more
Election 2025: Voters weigh-in on election issues
Read more
Tony Wakeham leads Progressive Conservatives to provincial general election majority win
Read more
Back to top