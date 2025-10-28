Tony Wakeham to be sworn in as premier tomorrow

News, Politics October 28th, 2025

Tony Wakeham will be sworn-in as the 16th Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, October 29) at Government House in St. John’s.

In a post made to social media the premier-designate announced his new cabinet will be sworn in on Wednesday. Wakeham added, “It will be the honour of my life to serve as Premier, and together, we’ll get to work delivering better healthcare, lower taxes, and safer communities, for ALL of us.”