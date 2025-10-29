Tony Wakeham sworn in as N.L.’s 16th premier, unveils cabinet of 14
Tony Wakeham was sworn in as the 16th Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday morning. He unveiled a cabinet with 14 ministers including himself.
The Cabinet team includes:
- Premier, President of Executive Council, and Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs – Honourable Tony Wakeham
- Deputy Premier, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Minister of Public Procurement– Honourable Barry Petten
- Minister of Finance, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Seniors, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission, and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation – Honourable Craig Pardy
- Minister of Health and Community Services, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, Minister of Labrador Affairs, and Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Honourable Lela Evans
- Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Registrar General, Minister of Community Engagement, Minister of Environment, Conservation, and Climate Change, and Minister Responsible for the Multi-Materials Stewardship Board – Honourable Chris Tibbs
- Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Arts, Minister of Sport, Recreation, and Parks, Minister Responsible for PictureNL, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Arts Council, and Minister Responsible for the Pippy Park Commission – Honourable Andrea Barbour
- Minister of Government Services, Minister Responsible for the Office of the Chief Information Officer, Minister of Labour, Minister Responsible for WorkplaceNL – Honourable Mike Goosney
- Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills – Honourable Paul Dinn
- Minister of Justice and Public Safety, Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Attorney General, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management, Minister Responsible for Access to Information and Protection of Privacy, and Minister Responsible for the Human Rights Commission – Honourable Helen Conway Ottenheimer
- Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture – Honourable Loyola O’Driscoll
- Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, and Minister of Crown Lands – Honourable Pleaman Forsey
- Minister of Jobs and Growth, Minister of Rural Development, Minister of Immigration, and Minister of Francophone Affairs – Honourable Lin Paddock
- Minister of Energy and Mines, Government House Leader – Honourable Lloyd Parrott
- Minister of Social Supports and Well-Being, Minister of Housing, Minister of Poverty Reduction, Minister Responsible for the Status of Persons with Disabilities, and Deputy Government House Leader – Honourable Joedy Wall