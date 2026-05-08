Province doubling funding available through Homeowner Support Programs while reducing red tape

News, Politics May 8th, 2026

NLHC’s homeowner support programs are being improved to give more money to low-income homeowners who need repairs to their homes, and to reduce the unnecessary steps needed to do it.

Homeowner support programs include the Provincial Home Repair Program (PHRP), the Home Energy Savings Program (HESP) and the Home Modification Program. Starting in Fall 2026, the first two programs will be combined to eliminate the overlap in the programs. Other changes for the PHRP and HESP will be to:

Double the forgivable loan available for repairs, from $5,000 to $10,000 (from $6,500 to $13,000 in Labrador).

Increase the lifetime maximum amount of funding that homeowners can get from the program, from $12,500 to $30,000.

Reduce the wait time to reapply for the program, from seven years to five years.

Remove the requirement for pre- and post-inspections for all home repairs, unless requested by the homeowner.

The Home Modification Program, which helps homeowners make accessibility modifications to their homes, will also see changes, including:

Doubling the forgivable loan, from $7,500 to $15,000.

Removing the requirement for a recommendation from an occupational therapist for minor modifications like handrails and grab bars.

Removing the requirement for an inspection by NLHC for minor modifications.

Occupational therapist recommendations will still be required for major work like a bathroom modification or ramp installation.

These changes result from an annualized investment of $7.3 million introduced in Budget 2026.

The current income threshold of $42,500 ($65,000 in Labrador) for the Provincial Home Repair Program and the Home Energy Savings Program will be maintained for the new combined program. The income threshold for the Home Modification Program is $51,500 ($65,000 in Labrador).