Province announces plans to reinstate 24-hour snow clearing on provincial highways

News, Politics November 19th, 2025

The Provincial Government is moving to make highways safer this winter by reinstating 24-hour snow clearing on Newfoundland and Labrador’s busiest routes. Once staffing is in place, snowplows will operate around the clock from December to March, ensuring continuous coverage during some of the harshest months of the year.

Currently, crews are called in only when conditions deteriorate. By recruiting additional workers and introducing an overnight shift, the province says it will be able to maintain a steady snow-clearing presence throughout the night, a change aimed at improving safety and reliability for drivers.

Many commuters and frequent highway users have voiced concerns in recent years about roads becoming unsafe overnight or in early-morning hours. Officials say the expanded snow-clearing schedule responds directly to those safety concerns, and recruitment for Heavy Equipment Maintenance Operators is already underway. Qualified operators are encouraged to apply through the government’s current job postings.

The plan builds on other winter-readiness efforts already in progress. More than 450 seasonal operators and support staff are being hired as preparations ramp up across the province’s 67 depots. The province has also stockpiled $38 million worth of salt and sand and is preparing its fleet of 551 snowplows and loaders for the season. In addition, 44 new plow trucks are being built to replace older vehicles and are expected to arrive in the coming months.