Paul Dinn to be sworn in tomorrow following judicial recount

News, Politics November 24th, 2025

Paul Dinn, the Member-elect for the District of Topsail – Paradise will be sworn in at a ceremony tomorrow (November 25) at 9:00 a.m. in the House of Assembly Chamber.

The news comes after a recount reaffirmed the Progressive Conservatives’ majority win in October’s provincial election. Education Minister Paul Dinn won the recount in Topsail-Paradise for the PCs by 106, up slightly from his 102-vote margin on election night.

The result confirms the 21 seats held by the majority PC government in the House of Assembly. The final results were released late Friday by Elections NL: