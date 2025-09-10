NDP promises to reverse tuition hikes if elected

News, Politics September 10th, 2025

Education is always a major election issue, and today the NDP promised if elected, they would reverse the tuition hike from 2022.

Students say the cost of tuition at Memorial University has made life more challenging since the more than 20 year tuition freeze ended in 2022.

Joined by Memorial University students, and two NDP candidates, Leader Jim Dinn promised if the party forms government they would reverse the tuition hike, and make education more affordable for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Students today showed their support for the NDP’s promise. Waterford Valley NDP candidate Nicole Boland, and Mount Scio NDP candidate Laurabel Mba say they both attended Memorial University, and know first hand the struggles of the rising cost of living and tuition.