NDP calls for better access to youth mental health resources

Health, News, Politics August 19th, 2026

In a story we aired last evening, the mother of a teen who was reported missing from Springdale and later located by police spoke about the need for better access to youth mental health resources.

Tonight, the New Democratic Party of Newfoundland and Labrador is adding to those concerns, speaking with NTV’s Marykate O’Neill reports.

Late Wednesday, the Department of Health and Community Services issued this statement to NTV News.

We recognize the profound impact situations like this can have on youth, parents, guardians, loved ones, and the wider community. The Provincial Government recognizes that young people often experience significant mental health challenges, particularly those who are most vulnerable. We understand how difficult this journey can be for young people as well as parents, guardians and families, and we are committed to helping young people get the supports they need to grow and achieve their full potential.

There are now more than 80 Doorways locations across the province, providing same-day access to counselling services in community settings, schools, and correctional centres.

Through Budget 2026 we are making important investments to strengthen mental health services and resources throughout the province. This includes funding for 15 new permanent social worker positions dedicated to Doorways in Schools, expanding counselling services and supports for youth throughout the province.

Budget 2026 also includes funding for 13 new social work positions to be added to Mobile Crisis Response Teams to focus primarily on supporting those with substance use and addiction. We are also investing in the expansion of Integrated Youth Services hubs which provide comprehensive supports and services including mental health, primary care, housing, employment and community supports through a youth-focused model.

We are working in collaboration with other government departments, NL Health Services and community organizations, to develop the provincial Child and Youth Community Health (CYCH) services model. This model will streamline existing programs and services and offer new programs to address the needs of children and youth. We are also supporting community organizations like the Strongest Families Institute and Lifewise Mental Health Peer Services which provide important services and resources for the mental health and well-being of youth.

We would like to remind young people experiencing mental health challenges that they are not alone and services are available. If you are feeling overwhelmed or need someone to talk to, please reach out by:

Calling 811

Visiting or calling a local Doorways office

Visiting nl.Bridgethegapp.ca .

Texting Kids Help Phone (text – 686868)

While these are important resources, we recognize that there is still more work to do. Building on the work of the All-Party Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Addictions, our government will continue to work with community partners, frontline health care workers and individuals with lived experience, to meet the mental health needs of young people throughout our province.