Police tackling large-scale criminal investigation involving drug trafficking and money laundering

NTV News has learned police in this province are in the middle of a large-scale criminal investigation involving allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering, with ties to at least five communities in this province.
Our west-coast reporter, Don Bradshaw, has been tracking this story for seven months, and he joins us this evening with the exclusive details.
116 fertility patients impacted in privacy breachBy Ben Cleary — 4 hours ago
Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services has advised the public of a privacy breach related to the distribution of an email to 116 fertility patients. The recipients of the email were inadvertently not blind copied, allowing all who received it to view the email addresses of other fertility patients.
According to a release, the Health Authority has identified all patients who have been impacted by the privacy breach and is in the process of contacting them and requesting that recipients delete the email and email addresses.
The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has also been notified by NL Health Services.Post Views: 116
Public Health makes changes to COVID-19 Dashboard and public reportingBy Ben Cleary — 5 hours ago
Public Health has made updates to the COVID-19 Dashboard. Changes include an update to how deaths are reported, which will provide clarity on when the reported deaths occurred, and a new graph will help the public understand trends in COVID-1- related deaths over the past year.
Public Health will also be changing the frequency in which it issues public reporting of COVID-19 trends in the province to the last Wednesday of each month by 3:00 p.m. After this week’s reporting, monthly reporting on the COVID-19 dashboard will begin on Wednesday, July 26.
According to a release, Public Health says “while the COVID-19 situation has improved locally and internationally, Public Health would like to remind the public to keep informed on COVID-19 news and stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations.”Post Views: 177
Police arrest ATV driver with impaired drivingBy Web Team — 5 hours ago
A 21-year-old ATV operator was arrested for impaired driving by Hopedale RCMP on Canada Day. During the early morning hours on July 1, police responded to a report of an unwanted, intoxicated individual at a home in the community. Upon arrival, the man, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, was arrested. Officers learned that he had drove the ATV while impaired and prohibited to the residence.
Back at the detachment, the operator provided breath samples that were more than two and a half times the legal limit. He now faces charges of impaired driving and prohibited driving.
The ATV was seized and impounded.Post Views: 153