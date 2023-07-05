News

Police tackling large-scale criminal investigation involving drug trafficking and money laundering

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 5, 2023 at 8:16 pm

NTV News has learned police in this province are in the middle of a large-scale criminal investigation involving allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering, with ties to at least five communities in this province.  

Our west-coast reporter, Don Bradshaw, has been tracking this story for seven months, and he joins us this evening with the exclusive details.

