News

Police sending safety reminders for Canada Day long weekend

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on June 30, 2023 at 9:13 pm

A long weekend and good weather usually means more traffic on our highways, and  police are sending out a reminder for ways to stay safe this Canada Day weekend. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the details.

Post Views: 151



video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top