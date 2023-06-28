Police seeking information, video footage from St. John’s shooting incident

Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in the Tessier Park area on Sunday evening.

Just before 8:00 p.m. on June 25 RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to St. Clare’s Hospital in St. John’s after a 47-year-old man had arrived with a gunshot wound. Police identified the male who was receiving medical attention for the serious injury.

Police say they believe this to be a targeted attack.

Investigators are now looking for video footage from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on June 25th area of Carter’s Hill, Livingstone Street, Tessier place and Cookstown Road.

The RNC requests that anyone with information or video footage to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere