Police seeking assistance following pedestrian collision

The RNC is seeking information following a vehicle-pedestrian collision earlier this month in St. John’s.

On Dec. 12, just before 10 p.m., an 18-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Rickett’s Road and St. Clare Avenue. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision. There were no injuries reported.

The RNC is seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.