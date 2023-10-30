Police searching for missing St. John’s woman

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are searching for missing person, Minnie MERKURATASUK, of St. John’s.

The RNC is requesting the assistance of the community with locating missing person, 20-year-old Minnie MERKURATASUK, of St. John’s.

MERKURATASUK was last seen on October 29, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. in center-city area of St. John’s.

MERKURATASUK is described to be about five feet and four inches tall, 120 pounds, with short black curly hair. When last seen, she was wearing light-blue ripped jeans, a beige plaid parka, and sneakers, with her hair in a ponytail. MERKURATASUK often wears square metal rimmed glasses.

The RNC have concerns for MERKURATASUK’s safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.