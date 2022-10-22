Police search for missing teenager Lawrence Morgan

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is searching for missing teenager Lawrence Morgan of St. John’s.

Morgan, aged 13, was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Blackmarsh Road. He’s described as being about five feet and one inch tall, and has brown eyes and short brown hair.

The RNC, request that anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of MORGAN contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.