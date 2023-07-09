Police search for escaped prisoner in Grand Falls-Windsor

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are looking for 23-year-old Joshua Osbourne, who escaped police custody Saturday night.

He was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Cromer Avenue near the provincial court. Osbourne was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is not believed to be a risk to public safety.

Osbourne was wearing a red sleeveless shirt and sweat pants, but police suspect he may have removed his top and is possibly shirtless. He has tattoos on both upper arms.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Joshua Osbourne is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.