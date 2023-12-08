Police respond to shooting in Norris Point; man arrested and charged

The RCMP have arrested and charged 56-year-old Maxwell Upwards of Norris Point following an investigation into a shooting last night at a residential property in Norris Point. At approximately 9:15 p.m., police received a report indicating that a man had been shot and was being transported to the Bonne Bay Health Centre. The shooter was identified as Upwards.
The victim of the shooting, a male resident of Norris Point, was treated for injuries that were non-life-threatening.
Upwards was in court today and is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Aggravated assault
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Assault with a weapon
- Careless use of a firearm
- Pointing a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Officers remain in the area today continuing with the investigation.