Police respond to dangerous tractor trailer fire on Route 360

Bay d’Espoir RCMP and other first responders attended the scene of a dangerous tractor trailer fire with explosive contents on board, on Route 360, the Bay d’Espoir Highway, on Thursday.

Just after 7 p.m. last night, Bay d’Espoir RCMP received a call about a transport truck on fire on Route 360 near Pool’s Cove Junction. Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that there were a large number of potentially combustible oxygen tanks on board the burning vehicle. The driver exited the truck safely and there were no additional passengers.

Fire departments from Hermitage and Harbour Breton attended and Provincial Fire Services was also engaged.

Police closed access to the highway completely in order to maintain public safety. Fire crews were unable to get close enough to put out the fire right away, due to the potential danger of the combustible tanks. The fire was contained around 11:00 p.m. last evening and one lane of highway was reopened to allow traffic to pass shortly after.

Cleanup crews were on site last night and into this morning.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.