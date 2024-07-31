Police respond to ATV and dirt bike collision; both drivers injured

Bonavista RCMP is investigating a collision between an ATV and a dirt bike on a trail, which occurred on July 27. Police responded to a call of two injured parties at the scene of the collision at 5:00 p.m. on July 27, just outside of Bonavista. Both the ATV and dirt bike were reportedly travelling at a high rate of speed toward each other and were unable to avoid the collision.

Both 17-year-old drivers were injured in the collision and were transferred to Bonavista Hospital by Eastern Health Ambulance Service. One driver was released after medical assessment and the other was transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s for further treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.