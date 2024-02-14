Police requesting public’s assistance in locating missing St. John’s teen

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing teen, last seen in St. John’s.

On Monday, February 12, 2024, the RNC received a missing person report concerning fourteen year old Sophia White. She was last seen in the area of Kenmount Road in St. John’s, NL sometime on Monday, February 12.

Sophia is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Sophia was wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a grey jacket. The RNC Major Crime Unit is continuing the search and is seeking the assistance of the general public.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Sophia White is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.