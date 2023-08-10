Police requesting assistance in locating missing senior

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is searching for missing person, Anna Gaulton of Conception Bay South.



The RNC are searching for missing person, 79 year old Anna Gaulton of Conception Bay South. Gaulton was last seen on August 8th, 2023 in the area of Kelligrews, Conception Bay South.



Gaulton is described as being 5’ 4”, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown and gray hair. Gaulton was last seen wearing red pajama pants and a red shirt. Gaulton is believed to be operating a 2013 Red Chevrolet Cruze, NL Licence plate JAA-583. Gaulton is also believed to have her small beige Havanese dog, Cuddles, with her.



The RNC, request that anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Gaulton contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.