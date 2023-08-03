Police request assistance in locating missing 14 year old

A young girl has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Shea Heights Wednesday.

The RNC responded to the serious accident on Druken Crescent in St. John’s. The girl had been riding a bicycle when she was struck. She was rushed to hospital where she sadly succumbed to her injuries a short while later. The RNC sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this accident can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. If you are in crisis, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team can provide support at your location.

Druken Crescent was closed to traffic while officers gathered information from the scene. The 81-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and is co-operating with the investigation. The RNC is continuing to investigate the accident and is looking for witness information and video footage from the area of Druken Crescent in Shea Heights around the time of the collision, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.