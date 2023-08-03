Police request assistance in locating missing 14 year old

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.
The RNC is requesting the assistance of the community with locating missing person, 14 year old Sophia Brace, of St. John’s.
Brace was last seen around midnight on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 in the area of the west end of St. John’s. Brace is described as 5’3″ tall and thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing grey sweatpants, a black hoodie, and carrying a black Air Jordan backpack.
The RNC are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Brace, and request anyone who has information pertaining to her whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.