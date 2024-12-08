Police officer assaulted during Saturday evening arrest

Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday RNC officers responded to an assault in progress at a residence in St. John’s. As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old male was arrested for assault and assault with a weapon.

During the course of the arrest, the male resisted and also assaulted an officer. The officer sustained injuries that did require treatment at hospital, however they were non-life threatening.

Further charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest were laid. The male was held to appear in court this morning.