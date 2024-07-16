Police nab driver owing over $10,000 in fines

A 69-year-old male has been arrested following a traffic stop in St. John’s overnight.

Officers on patrol attempted to complete a traffic stop in the west end of St. John’s. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for officers and fled the area at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle and the driver was arrested. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license and owed over $10,000 in fines.

The male was charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Officers transported the male to city lockup to be held for court and his vehicle was impounded.