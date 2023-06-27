News

Police make arrest in Outer Ring Road accident

By Web Team
Published on June 27, 2023 at 10:15 am

There were some tense moments last night in a busy residential area of St. John’s.

Police, with guns drawn, searched an east end neighbourhood around suppertime Monday following a car crash on the Outer Ring Road. One person sustained serious injuries in the collision. Multiple sources tell NTV News one of the driver’s apparently fled the scene. RNC, including K-9, searched the area. A person involved in the crash was taken into custody by police late Monday.

The ORR was closed for a short period of time.

