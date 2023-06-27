Police make arrest in Outer Ring Road accident

There were some tense moments last night in a busy residential area of St. John’s.
Police, with guns drawn, searched an east end neighbourhood around suppertime Monday following a car crash on the Outer Ring Road. One person sustained serious injuries in the collision. Multiple sources tell NTV News one of the driver’s apparently fled the scene. RNC, including K-9, searched the area. A person involved in the crash was taken into custody by police late Monday.
The ORR was closed for a short period of time.
Stats Canada to release its inflation reading todayBy Web Team — 27 mins ago
Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its inflation reading for May today. According to CTV News, the federal agency's consumer price index report is anticipated to show Canada's inflation rate fell last month. RBC is forecasting the annual inflation rate slowed to 3.6 per cent, down from 4.4 per cent in April. The Bank of Canada will closely following today's report, as it gears up for its July 12th interest rate decision.
Water Street infrastructure project expected to be finished by early JulyBy Web Team — 41 mins ago
The final phase of the Water Street Infrastructure project, currently underway at Prescott Street and Job’s Cove, is set to be completed by the second week of July. It was originally set to be completed June 30.
Base course asphalt is scheduled to be in place Thursday, June 29 with most of the concrete work completed the following day. Concrete work is weather dependent with the goal to have as much complete as possible prior to July 1. The city says access will always be maintained, including full accessibly for wheelchair, strollers, etc.
The contractor will not be on site during the Canada Day long weekend. They will return to site July 4 to complete the remaining concrete, landscaping and road work, finishing with the surface course asphalt during the first and second weeks of July.
The road closure at Duckworth Street and Prescott Street will remain in place until the surface course asphalt is placed, with traffic able to proceed along Water Street to Harbour Drive. Current barricades on Water Street at Prescott Street will remain in place for the duration of the Pedestrian Mall.
According to the City of St. John's, the final days of work are not expected to impact business access or the Pedestrian Mall.
Update: Serious crash closes portion of Outer Ring RoadBy Earl Noble — 17 hours ago
A single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Monday afternoon sent one person to hospital with serious injuries and closed a portion of the busy highway.
The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the road, between Aberdeen Avenue and Logy Bay Road. The driver of an eastbound vehicle lost control of the car, swerving into the ditch and rolling over multiple times. The vehicle came to rest back on the roadway, leaving a trail of debris in its path. The car sustained extensive damage.
The passenger of the car was ejected from the vehicle and subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver or the car reportedly left the scene of the crash on foot. A search by officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), including Police Dog Services, ensued. The RNC stated roughly two hours after the collision that the driver of the vehicle had been located nearby.
It is unknown if the driver suffered any injuries, or if any charges will be laid. It is also unknown if any additional vehicles were involved in the crash.
The RNC closed the eastbound lanes of the road past Aberdeen Avenue for about three hours to investigate. The road reopened about three hours after the crash.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
Earlier story:
A serious crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, east of the Aberdeen Avenue exit. One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.Post Views: 463