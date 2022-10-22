Police make arrest for multiple armed robberies in metro area

Police have made an arrest following multiple armed robberies in St. John’s.

On Feb. 22 at about 2 p.m., RNC Operational Patrol Services (OPS) responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Kenmount Rd, St. John’s. On arrival police learned that a man had entered the business and presented a note demanding cash. The man left prior to police arrival.

Minutes later, the RNC OPS responded to a second report of a robbery at a business on Kiwanis Street, St. John’s. On arrival police learned that a man had entered the business and demanded cash from the employees, the suspect left on foot prior to police arrival.

The RNC OPS, K9 Services, and Traffic Services began a search of the area, and located the suspect in a nearby business parking lot on Kenmount Rd, St. John’s. The man was arrested without incident for both robberies, and was identified as 40-year-old, James Keogan of St. John’s.

An investigation conducted by the RNC GIU established connections between these, and at least four additional robberies in the Metro region. The RNC GIU have connected Keogan to robberies at the following times and locations in the St. John’s area:

– On January 24, 2023, at about 4:00 p.m., at a business in the area of Water Street, St. John’s

– On January 30, 2023, at about 7:05 p.m., at a business in the area of Water Street, St. John’s

– On February 1, 2023, at about 11:40 p.m., at a business in the area of Water Street, St. John’s

– On February 21, 2023, at about 6:15 p.m., at a business in the area of Kelsey Drive, St. John’s

– On February 22, 2023, at about 2:00 p.m., at a business in the area of Kenmount Rd, St. John’s

– On February 22, 2023, at about 2:06 p.m., at a business in the area of Kiwanis St, St. John’s

As a result of the investigation James Keogan has been held to appear before a Judge in provincial court on six counts of Robbery, and five counts of Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these or any similar incidents is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere