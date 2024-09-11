Police investigating vehicle fire, heavy equipment destroyed

Glovertown RCMP is investigating a vehicle fire that is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours on Sept. 5, at Chain Pond, near the Town of Terra Nova.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, police received the report of a burnt excavator in a remote area at Chain Pond, approximately 40 km off the Trans-Canada Highway. The excavator, valued at approximately $250,000, was completely destroyed by fire. The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP Forensic Identification Services were engaged.

The investigation is continuing.