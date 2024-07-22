Police investigating theft of pickup truck, seeks public’s assistance

Gander RCMP is investigating the theft of a pickup truck which was stolen from a business in Gander on July 21. Surveillance footage showed a suspect, who was wearing all black clothing, walking onto the parking lot of Bodyworks garage on Airport Boulevard in Gander around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday. Moments later, the suspect departed the lot in the truck.

The vehicle, a 2013 white 2500 Dodge Ram, was located today on the Trans-Canada Highway in Whitbourne. It was seized as part of this investigation which is continuing at this time.

Anyone having information about this crime or the identity of the person responsible is asked to contact Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841.