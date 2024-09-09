Police investigating theft of ATV from Clarke’s Beach

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that occurred sometime overnight on Aug. 28, into the early morning hours of Aug. 29.

On Aug. 29, police received the report indicating that the ATV, a red Honda three-wheeler, was stolen while parked on private property in the Clarke’s Beach area. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime, the current location of the ATV or those responsible for theft, is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)