Police investigating suspicious death of 22-year-old man in St. John’s

Police are investigating a suspicious sudden death in the centre city, St. John’s.

RNC patrol officers responded to a request for assistance in the area of Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road on Tuesday at 5 p.m. following the report of a man who had sustained injuries and was in distress.

On arrival, police located a 22-year-old man who had sustained serious life-threatening injuries. Paramedics and police began life-saving measures. The 22-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounce dead.

RNC controlled access to roads and trails surrounding the area where the incident is believed to have occurred to allow for any potential evidence collection. Members from Forensic Identification Services and K9 Services attended the scene.

The RNC are treating this death as suspicious and have assembled a Major Case Management Team to investigate the incident. The RNC MCU are in consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of the death.

RNC do not believe there to be any immediate concerns to public safety at this time. Anyone who may have trouble coping with the incident is encouraged to contact the RNC Mobile Crisis Support Team at 709-729-8000 or contact mental health supports at 811.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist, or any video footage in the area of Rabbittown, including Mayor Avenue, Newtown Road, Salisbury Street, Empire Ave, Hoyles Ave, or surrounding area during the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., please contact the RNC. You can contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.