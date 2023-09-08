Police investigating suspicious death in Deer Lake

The RCMP has launched an investigation into a suspicious death of a female resident of Deer Lake. The investigation is being led by the RCMP NL Major Crime Unit, with support from Forensic Identification Services, General Investigation Section, Police Dog Services and the Deer Lake Detachment. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also engaged and will examine cause of death.

Residents in the area of Nicholsville Road Extension in Deer Lake can expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation progresses. At this time, no general threat to public safety has been identified. Police say no one is in custody.

NTV’s Don Bradshaw is covering the story and will have more this evening.