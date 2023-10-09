Police investigating single-vehicle crash late Monday night

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the east end of Mount Pearl late Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Topsail Road, near the Team Gushue Highway (TGH) overpass, shortly before 11:00 p.m. following reports of the crash. The driver of an eastbound SUV lost control of the vehicle, crashing side-on into a utility pole. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Neither occupant of the SUV requested immediate medical attention from paramedics. Reports from the scene indicate a second vehicle may have been involved in the crash, and speed may have been a factor, though police have not yet confirmed either.

The RNC closed the eastbound lanes of Topsail Road between Dunn’s Road and the TGH overpass while officers conducted their investigation. NTV News will have more information if it becomes available.