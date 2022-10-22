Charge upgraded to murder after death in Corner Brook

Police have made an arrest in connection with the suspicious death of a man in Corner Brook Tuesday night with charges now upgraded to murder.

The RNC was called around 8:15 p.m. to a report of a disturbance in the Wheeler’s Road area of Corner Brook. On arrival, officers located a man with serious injuries from a physical altercation. He was taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital to seek medical assistance. Another man in the area was taken into custody.

The victim, a 63-year-old man from Corner Brook, succumbed to his injuries in hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time after arrival. Investigators will consult with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

At this stage in the investigation, a 48-year-old man from Corner Brook has been charged with with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. The accused remains in custody and is set to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges. Any further action will depend on the cause of death as determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This investigation remains active and investigators continue to seek witness information and video footage in the area of the event on Wheeler’s Road in Corner Brook.

Anyone who is experiencing stress or mental health crisis as a result of this event, please reach out to the provincial mental health crisis line for support through 811. The RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team is also available to support the community where and when a mental health crisis may occur.

The RNC asks that anyone with information to assist this investigation to contact the RNC at 637-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere